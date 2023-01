Eleven of Cody Johnson‘s 2023 shows are already sold out, including all of January’s shows. Newcomer Conner Smith launches his headlining If I Went to College Tour February 9 in Rosemont, Illinois, with Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson. Presales start Tuesday, January 24, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, January 27.

