Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Racing News

Daytona 500 Entry List

Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
Outsider.com

Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Speedway Digest

Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX

Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
Speedway Digest

FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Big Bounce America attractions set for Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone April 28-30 during NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience, will be a centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile April 28-30. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s...
DOVER, NC
Autoweek.com

Michael Andretti Wants World Racing Domination, and That Includes Le Mans, WEC

Michael Andretti, who is trying to gain entry for his race team into Formula 1, also has designs on the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. It remains to be seen if any WEC and Le Mans effort would be with Cadillac, which is returning to Le Mans with Chip Ganassi Racing.
