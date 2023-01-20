Read full article on original website
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided
NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
racer.com
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Natalie Decker suggests NASCAR doesn’t support women; Post deleted
A TikTok video from the NASCAR driver has brought some controversy. NASCAR driver Natalie Decker has stirred up the internet. On Saturday, she posted a video to TikTok. In the video, she hinted that NASCAR doesn’t support women. View a screenshot of the video below. The video opens with...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture
It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired
Tony Stewart made the decision before the 2011 NASCAR playoffs not to bring back crew chief Darian Grubb in 2012, but the pair still managed to capture the Cup Series title. The post Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Kurt Busch National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award winner
Kurt Busch, who was twice voted a quarter winner, was announced Sunday as the overall National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for 2022. Busch accepted the honor during the NMPA awards luncheon at the Great Wolf Lodge. The NMPA press membership recognized the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion by...
Tyler Reddick Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Select Races in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Tyler Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion, will pilot the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 NXS season. The 10-time series winner’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 24 entry will take place at Auto Club Speedway in February.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX
Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race
South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Bounce America attractions set for Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone April 28-30 during NASCAR tripleheader weekend
Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience, will be a centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile April 28-30. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s...
Autoweek.com
Michael Andretti Wants World Racing Domination, and That Includes Le Mans, WEC
Michael Andretti, who is trying to gain entry for his race team into Formula 1, also has designs on the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. It remains to be seen if any WEC and Le Mans effort would be with Cadillac, which is returning to Le Mans with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Speedway Digest
