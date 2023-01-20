Read full article on original website
Related
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
I moved to a tiny Alaskan village to be a teacher. I earn $15,000 more than in other states and only have 5 students.
Taryn Williams moved to a remote and scenic village in Alaska during the pandemic in 2020. She loves her new life as a teacher living on the land.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Arizona will bus, fly migrants from state under new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs
Arizona is continuing to move migrants out of the state's border communities and to other destinations in the U.S., Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday. The program has expanded from buses to include the option of chartered air travel via a 737 aircraft, according to a state contract signed Jan. 14. ...
maritime-executive.com
Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea
Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
Wildlife officials found the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed the solar bear exhibiting comfort around humans A polar bear cub found alone near a populated area in Alaska has been captured by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sent to the Alaska Zoo after showing signs of being comfortable around humans. According to a press release from the agency, the decision was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of...
Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives
A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Confusion exists between the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the federal government
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Confusion exists between the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska. The State of Alaska and U.S. Department of the Interior filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Bryan Newland, the Assistant Secretary...
Alaska Natives trying to access emergency aid were met with nonsensical forms in their language with sentences like 'your husband is a polar bear'
The word "Alaska" was also haphazardly placed throughout the FEMA information pamphlets written in certain Alaska Native languages.
Rare attack in Alaska renews interest in polar bear patrols
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — For isolated communities at the top of the world, keeping the planet’s largest land predators -- polar bears -- out of town is key to coexistence. That can mean patrolling for the animals by snowmobile or four-wheeler, shooing them away with spotlights or a revved engine, or hazing them with beanbag shotguns. In one Canadian town, polar bears that can't be scared off are kept in an air-conditioned “bear jail” until they can be flown out onto the sea ice. Such bear patrols have long succeeded in reducing conflict.
A finance pro has carved out a side job delivering strangers’ ashes to their final destination—the Alaskan wilderness
Who do you call when you need your loved one's remains scattered in a far-flung locale?
Can $25 Million Preserve an Alaskan Town Sinking Into the Tundra?
This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Niugtaq—the Yup’ik name for Newtok, Alaska—means “rustling grass” in Yugtun, the local Yup’ik language. That’s the sound you hear when you step off the small commuter plane that lands here daily. In late fall, tall dry tundra grass rustles in the wind as swans, ducks and geese paddle around the pond that fills a low spot between the runway and the village, dipping their heads into its cool muddy water. Nearly 200 people live in Newtok today, but the vast majority of them know they’re unlikely to stay here safely for much longer.
CAR AND DRIVER
Despite Buying a 'Lemon,' Juneau, Alaska, Is Not Done with Electric Buses
It's not easy keeping city passenger buses up and running, especially in cold climates. Swap out the diesel for electrons, and you've got a new set of challenges, like reduced range and slower charging times. Juneau was the first city in Alaska to buy an EV for its bus fleet,...
Comments / 1