San Diego, CA

A loaded field, including half of the world's top 10, is headed to next week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPOMe_0kLyoxhx00
Photo: Jeff Haynes/USGA

Many of the world’s best players will travel to San Diego, California, next week for the Farmers Insurance Open. The stacked field will take on Torrey Pines North and South. Both courses will be used during the first rounds before the final two rounds are played at the South Course. Play will be held Wednesday through Saturday, to avoid NFL playoffs.

Half of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up at Torrey, including 2017 winner Jon Rahm, who also won the 2021 U.S. Open at the same venue.

See the full field below.

