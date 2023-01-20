Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Related
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
mainebiz.biz
Stirring the pot: Portland sees a wave of new restaurants and expansions
Twelve is a lucky number for Portland chef Colin Wyatt — it’s the name of the restaurant he helped open and runs on Portland’s East End, and the number of dishes on the seasonal prix-fixe menu (not counting the sweet potato milk bread with brown butter). The...
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
homestyling.guru
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again
#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
Women in aquaculture: Yarmouth resident Alicia Gaiero
Alicia Gaiero stands with her oyster tumbler. Photo courtesy Alicia Gaiero. As part of her work as a 2021 Switzer fellow, Natalie Lord has launched the website, A Rising Tide?, highlighting women’s experiences as oyster producers. The project is billed by its sponsors as the first case study to...
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
WMTW
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
Fallen Tree Cancels Amtrak Downeaster Trains
Fallen trees in Wells have canceled 8 Amtrak Downeaster trains through late Monday afternoon. Amtrak said they cancelled four trains in each direction because of the trees. Ticketed passengers should contact Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL to be re-accommodated on alternate trains or to request a refund. The Downeaster runs from Boston's...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
WMTW
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power
MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages. The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
mainepublic.org
Tens of thousands without power in southern Maine as storm dumps heavy snow
Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect throughout Maine on Monday due to heavy snowfall and high winds. More than 27,000 customers were without power around 4 p.m., mostly in York County. CMP is working with the Maine Emergency Management Agency to clear blocked roads and restore power to customers.
Comments / 0