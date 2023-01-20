ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say

During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
ARIZONA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

Tipping Point New Mexico episode 471: Paul Teller – Advancing American Freedom

On this week’s interview Paul talks to his old friend Paul Teller. The two Paul’s go back 20 years when Teller was staff director at the Republican Study Caucus, a conservative coalition of House Republicans in Congress. They discuss how the conservative movement has evolved since then and some of the issues and battles that led us to the current moment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico

(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- National Day of Racial Healing observed

This week, La June Montgomery Tabron, CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation shares more on the National Day of Racial Healing. New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules discusses issues facing New Mexico. Also, longtime El Paso broadcast journalist Estela Casas talks about her new book.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Be Informed About New Mexico’s Taxation Changes

In New Mexico, the deadline for personal income tax is April 2023. There are some changes happening, including that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on their 2022 social security retirement benefits. This exemption is available for people who have an adjusted gross income of under $100,000 up to $150,000 or above. Also, married couples that file jointly must have an adjusted gross income of at least $70,000 (Segarra, 2023).
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
NEW MEXICO STATE
edgewood.news

Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history

Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
NEW MEXICO STATE

