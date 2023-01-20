Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
KOAT 7
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.
They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."
Lawmakers focus on protecting New Mexico children
"I think that one thing that is very clear that all New Mexico can see is that CYFD is failing as an agency," said Senator Crystal Diamond.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Legislators Recall Time In Armed Forces And How It Eventually Led Them To Politics
Military veteran Sen. Harold Pope, D-Albuquerque, looks out over the Rotunda at the State Capitol on Thursday. Pope served in the Air Force. Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Sen. Craig Brandt, center, on the Senate floor at the Roundhouse on Wednesday. Brandt served in the Air Force. Javier Gallegos/The...
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point New Mexico episode 471: Paul Teller – Advancing American Freedom
On this week’s interview Paul talks to his old friend Paul Teller. The two Paul’s go back 20 years when Teller was staff director at the Republican Study Caucus, a conservative coalition of House Republicans in Congress. They discuss how the conservative movement has evolved since then and some of the issues and battles that led us to the current moment.
GOP candidate accused of planning shootings investigated for finance violations: Report
The New Mexico Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes after his loss in the midterm elections is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations, according to reports.
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are Unlawful
A state governor has criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his actions in handling migrants. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Abbott’s actions show a lack of integrity and are unlawful.
Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico
(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- National Day of Racial Healing observed
This week, La June Montgomery Tabron, CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation shares more on the National Day of Racial Healing. New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules discusses issues facing New Mexico. Also, longtime El Paso broadcast journalist Estela Casas talks about her new book.
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
proclaimerscv.com
Be Informed About New Mexico’s Taxation Changes
In New Mexico, the deadline for personal income tax is April 2023. There are some changes happening, including that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on their 2022 social security retirement benefits. This exemption is available for people who have an adjusted gross income of under $100,000 up to $150,000 or above. Also, married couples that file jointly must have an adjusted gross income of at least $70,000 (Segarra, 2023).
ladailypost.com
Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes
Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
edgewood.news
Governor’s budget recommendation is largest in state history
Amid an unprecedented fiscal windfall for the state, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation from the governor today, totaling $9.4B in recurring spending, an 11.9% increase from the last fiscal year. The recommendation will maintain reserves at 34.9%, while increasing investments in priority areas like housing and homelessness, health care and behavioral health, education and child well-being, public safety, and economic development and tax rebates.
