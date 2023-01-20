ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Paramus school hosts pep rally for New York Giants

By Jim Vasil
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elFFR_0kLyoVBj00

PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a big party for Big Blue.

A sea of blue and red took over Bleshman Regional Day School for a New York Giants playoff pep rally. Several former Giants players, including Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” played games with the kids as part of the NFL’s Play60 initiative with the American Heart Association.

“I can’t tell you the excitement I felt as I walked down that hallway,” said Baker. “The smiles on those kids’ faces and the staff, all the signs, all the giant blue. I’ve been out of the game 30 plus years and some of the kids are still yelling, ‘TD Maker.’ It’s just such an honor to be able to still be relevant, and the Giants’ organization is still one of the best in the league.”

Ahead of the Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles, Baker and fellow retired Giants Jonathan Casillas, Jay Alford and Ahmad Bradshaw are feeling a special vibe with some of their biggest fans.

“To be here today, it’s a blessing for me to brighten these kids’ dreams, to brighten these kids’ day,” said Bradshaw.

“To be able to come here and to make these kids’ day by just showing up, it’s unbelievable,” said Alford.

Big Blue continues to rally around communities that have rallied around them in good times and in bad. Now that this Giants team is making a playoff push, everyone here is going to be glued to their TVs Saturday night.

“They deserve everything that they get,” said Casillas. “They can go down there and compete, and they can go down there and win.”

Some things are bigger than football. Faculty and staff at Bleshman say these Giants are their heroes.

“There’s been a buzz around the school, probably for the last few days, when we heard they were coming,” said school Occupational Therapist Rick Levenoskie. “As a staff and as the students, we were excited about them coming and we had a great time today here.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Giants, Eagles loyalties are split in Central Jersey

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Saturday’s big football matchup between New York and Philadelphia points to another important thing between the two cities: the state of New Jersey. Team loyalties in the Garden State vary, depending largely on a person’s location, and the two sides tend to split along one line — a literal one that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store, police said. An employee, 32, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in death of woman found tied up in Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found tied up in her Upper West Side home on Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said. “I’m […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
PIX11

Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said. The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was involved in a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Ridgewood clips Paramus in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ridgewood defeated Paramus in double-overtime, 79-75, in Paramus. Mateen Aminyar paced Paramus with a dazzling 32-point performance. Aminyar made four 3-pointers, made eight more field goals, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Corey Petruzzella also scored 13 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- while Luke Limbacher scored eight...
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

New York Islanders celebrate 50th season

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Islanders are on the ice for their 50th Season. Seventy alums are celebrating the team’s achievements at The River Cafe in Brooklyn. PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54 million to retain quarterback Daniel Jones […]
MINNESOTA STATE
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy