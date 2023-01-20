Paramus school hosts pep rally for New York Giants

PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a big party for Big Blue.

A sea of blue and red took over Bleshman Regional Day School for a New York Giants playoff pep rally. Several former Giants players, including Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” played games with the kids as part of the NFL’s Play60 initiative with the American Heart Association.

“I can’t tell you the excitement I felt as I walked down that hallway,” said Baker. “The smiles on those kids’ faces and the staff, all the signs, all the giant blue. I’ve been out of the game 30 plus years and some of the kids are still yelling, ‘TD Maker.’ It’s just such an honor to be able to still be relevant, and the Giants’ organization is still one of the best in the league.”

Ahead of the Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles, Baker and fellow retired Giants Jonathan Casillas, Jay Alford and Ahmad Bradshaw are feeling a special vibe with some of their biggest fans.

“To be here today, it’s a blessing for me to brighten these kids’ dreams, to brighten these kids’ day,” said Bradshaw.

“To be able to come here and to make these kids’ day by just showing up, it’s unbelievable,” said Alford.

Big Blue continues to rally around communities that have rallied around them in good times and in bad. Now that this Giants team is making a playoff push, everyone here is going to be glued to their TVs Saturday night.

“They deserve everything that they get,” said Casillas. “They can go down there and compete, and they can go down there and win.”

Some things are bigger than football. Faculty and staff at Bleshman say these Giants are their heroes.

“There’s been a buzz around the school, probably for the last few days, when we heard they were coming,” said school Occupational Therapist Rick Levenoskie. “As a staff and as the students, we were excited about them coming and we had a great time today here.”

