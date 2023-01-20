WASHINGTON, D.C – 28-year-old Tanesha Davis of Northeast, D.C. was arrested on Saturday after she stabbed a D.C. Police Officer in the face. The MPD officer was at the 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road to issue a bench warrant to Davis. This incident happened shortly after 1 pm. During the attempt to arrest the suspect, the suspect resisted arrest. Davis hit the police officer many times, and then pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab the officer in the face. The suspect was arrested and the police officer was treated for his injuries at the scene. Tanesha Davis The post D.C. Police Officer Issuing Warrant Stabbed By Woman In The Face appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO