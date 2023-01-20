Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
fox5dc.com
Lunar New Year massacre: Victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting
LOS ANGELES - Eleven people were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance. Detectives continue to search for a motive.
Son of DC teacher who died after police tasing seeks $50M from LA
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic stop filed a $50 million claim for damages Friday against the city. The claim is required before Keenan Anderson's son can sue...
fox5dc.com
Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims
Ten people were killed, and another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect is in custody. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. In total, 10...
fox5dc.com
Lunar New Year shooting: Suspected gunman found dead from self-inflicted wound
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a suspected gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and bomb...
seattlemedium.com
Keenan Anderson, D.C. Father And Teacher, Dies After Police Encounter In L.A.
This post was originally published on The Washington Informer. Students, faculty and community members at Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School (PCS) in Southeast continue to mourn the loss of a teacher who died from cardiac arrest after an encounter with police officers in Los Angeles. On Jan. 3, Keenan...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Police: Prince George's County officers catch man who pulled gun on officers
LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have captured a man who allegedly pulled a gun on officers early Monday morning. A resident on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. Two responding officers then approached the driver, who was in a black four-door sedan.
D.C. Police Officer Issuing Warrant Stabbed By Woman In The Face
WASHINGTON, D.C – 28-year-old Tanesha Davis of Northeast, D.C. was arrested on Saturday after she stabbed a D.C. Police Officer in the face. The MPD officer was at the 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road to issue a bench warrant to Davis. This incident happened shortly after 1 pm. During the attempt to arrest the suspect, the suspect resisted arrest. Davis hit the police officer many times, and then pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab the officer in the face. The suspect was arrested and the police officer was treated for his injuries at the scene. Tanesha Davis The post D.C. Police Officer Issuing Warrant Stabbed By Woman In The Face appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody
LANHAM, Md. - The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him. Earlier in the day, police said...
High school student charged as an adult in deadly Metro station shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon. D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George’s County police: Suspect in custody after firing gun, prompting officer to fire back
UPDATE 8:16 p.m. 1/23 — Police said that the suspect was in custody and the vehicle was recovered. They found the suspect outside of Greenway Shopping Center around 4:30 p.m. Neighbors said the car alarm had been blaring on and off for about two hours. Police Chief Malik Aziz said that one officer approached the […]
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
Suspect on the run following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 56-year-old Morgan Francis was shot to death Saturday night in Southwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4700 Block of 1st Street near the border of Prince George’s County. Shortly after 10:30 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. At a residential building police located Francis of Southwest D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical examiner’s office. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
DC Officer Stabbed in the Face in Northeast: Authorities
A D.C. police officer is recovering after someone stabbed them in the face Saturday. Authorities said the officer was serving a bench warrant on the 1000 block on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast at around 1:16 p.m. The officer's injuries are said to be minor, and the suspect was quickly...
