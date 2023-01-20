ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

fox5dc.com

Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims

Ten people were killed, and another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect is in custody. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. In total, 10...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
fox5dc.com

Lunar New Year shooting: Suspected gunman found dead from self-inflicted wound

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a suspected gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and bomb...
TEXAS STATE
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Officer Issuing Warrant Stabbed By Woman In The Face

WASHINGTON, D.C – 28-year-old Tanesha Davis of Northeast, D.C. was arrested on Saturday after she stabbed a D.C. Police Officer in the face. The MPD officer was at the 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road to issue a bench warrant to Davis. This incident happened shortly after 1 pm. During the attempt to arrest the suspect, the suspect resisted arrest. Davis hit the police officer many times, and then pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab the officer in the face. The suspect was arrested and the police officer was treated for his injuries at the scene. Tanesha Davis The post D.C. Police Officer Issuing Warrant Stabbed By Woman In The Face appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC

Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 56-year-old Morgan Francis was shot to death Saturday night in Southwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4700 Block of 1st Street near the border of Prince George’s County. Shortly after 10:30 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. At a residential building police located Francis of Southwest D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical examiner’s office. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Officer Stabbed in the Face in Northeast: Authorities

A D.C. police officer is recovering after someone stabbed them in the face Saturday. Authorities said the officer was serving a bench warrant on the 1000 block on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast at around 1:16 p.m. The officer's injuries are said to be minor, and the suspect was quickly...

