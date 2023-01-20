Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
wtva.com
Calhoun City family seeking justice in shooting death of dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Knight family is devastated after someone shot and killed their pet dog. Joey Knight claims someone killed their dog Sipsey on Saturday. The family found the dog lying in a burning pit in a neighbor’s backyard. She had been shot in the face.
wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
wtva.com
Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
wtva.com
Businessman Hassell Franklin dead at 87
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi is mourning the death of longtime businessman Hassell Franklin. The 87-year-old died on Sunday in hospice care, according to his obituary. He founded Franklin Corporation in 1970 and based it in Houston. The company grew into one of the largest privately-owned furniture manufacturers in...
wtva.com
Columbus Police search for liquor store armed robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the city. The robbery happened around 8 Sunday night, January 22, at Liquor World on 1928 Hwy 45. Police said an employee was taking the trash out the back door when someone dressed in...
wtva.com
Calhoun City PD adds to force as law enforcement deal with officer shortage
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Calhoun City Police Department added two new officers to its force. This comes at a time when thousands of law enforcement agencies across the county are dealing with a lack of officers. Ralph Horton and Allen Tutor were both sworn in on Jan. 19....
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
wtva.com
Church members of First Presbyterian in West Point renovates chapel at the Clay County Jail
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA)- The Clay County Detention center received some major upgrades on Saturday. Church members of First Presbyterian in West Point has been renovating the chapel at the Clay County Jail for nearly 3 years. They put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall Saturday morning. The plans...
wtva.com
Red Bay woman killed in wreck
RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A Red Bay woman died in a wreck Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victim as Melanie McKinney, 48. According to the ALEA, the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 on Alabama Highway 247 about six miles northeast of Red Bay. The...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers
A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for on...
wtva.com
"Gas Station Heroin" bandit caught
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A 35-year-old man is sitting behind bars after the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says he broke into a convenience store twice. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the first of two different burglaries happened at the Country Mart located along Hwy 182 East in Lowndes County last year.
