Newark, DE

Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Initiatives aim at transportation, quality of life

  Delaware’s largest city has a master plan to improve transportation and the quality of life, and it’s called the Wilmington Initiatives. Ten projects are listed on a landing page maintained by the Wilmington Area Planning Council. Creating a park over Interstate 95 is the most prominent and most expensive. The initiatives go back to 1996, when Wilmington started to ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Overnight road closures for I-95 this week

A segment of I-95 near Christiana will be shut down during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday, January 23rd and 24th for placement of large overhead sign structures. The closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes at the Routes 1 and 273 interchanges between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
CHRISTIANA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Contract approved to construct new ship collision avoidance system at DMB

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
wilmtoday.com

WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million

A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
bestattractions.org

WILMINGTON, DE
bestattractions.org

DOVER, DE
the University of Delaware

Delaware Avenue lane, sidewalk closure starting Jan. 23

The south lane of East Delaware Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk in the vicinity of the Building X project will be closed for approximately a week, beginning Monday, Jan. 23. During this time, Delmarva Gas will be installing a new gas main for the project. The north lane will remain...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum

Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
PORT PENN, DE

