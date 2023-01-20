Read full article on original website
Wilmington Initiatives aim at transportation, quality of life
Delaware’s largest city has a master plan to improve transportation and the quality of life, and it’s called the Wilmington Initiatives. Ten projects are listed on a landing page maintained by the Wilmington Area Planning Council. Creating a park over Interstate 95 is the most prominent and most expensive. The initiatives go back to 1996, when Wilmington started to ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Overnight road closures for I-95 this week
A segment of I-95 near Christiana will be shut down during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday, January 23rd and 24th for placement of large overhead sign structures. The closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes at the Routes 1 and 273 interchanges between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
WDEL 1150AM
Where's The Snow? | Wilmington nearing historic snow drought to start season
There are still about two months left in Winter, but if things continue, it could be a record that lovers of snow will probably despise. It is already the 5th latest that Wilmington has not officially recorded more than a trace of snow at the Airport, since snow records were first officially kept in the 1942-43 season.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area early this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., a 2010 […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
WDEL 1150AM
Contract approved to construct new ship collision avoidance system at DMB
The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the Door
An obvious sign that a restaurant is worthy of a visit, a long line out the door often signifies the food is authentic and fresh. Delaware Provision Co. in Wilmington is a small hole-in-the-wall that serves some of the absolute best Polish food you'll ever try.
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware
Places to visit in Wilmington, DE. Wilmington, Delaware, is the largest city in the state of Delaware. It is located on the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek. There are many things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. One of the best places to visit is the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science. The museum has an impressive collection of exhibits.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE FINES FOR ILLEGAL TRACTOR TRAILER TRUCK PARKING
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill has introduced legislation to increase the fines for illegally parked semitrailers, truck tractors, and other vehicles. The bill, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Anthony Phillips, will raise the fine from $300 to $500. This fine increase will also apply to the...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Dover, Delaware
Places to visit in Dover, DE. If you are looking for some fun things to do in Dover, Delaware, you will find plenty. There are museums, parks, and more. You will also find the Dover International Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races, and the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Dover, Delaware,...
With More Locations Closing, Regal Downingtown Now One of Few Remaining Regal Cinemas in Southeastern PA
Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, is planning to close 39 movie theaters throughout the country, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, but the sole Chester County location is not among them, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice. The nation’s second-biggest movie theater chain announced in September that...
the University of Delaware
Delaware Avenue lane, sidewalk closure starting Jan. 23
The south lane of East Delaware Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk in the vicinity of the Building X project will be closed for approximately a week, beginning Monday, Jan. 23. During this time, Delmarva Gas will be installing a new gas main for the project. The north lane will remain...
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
