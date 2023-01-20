Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow and windy into tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It is a relatively quiet start to this work week. Mostly cloudy skies start today with a light breeze out of the west. It is those westerly winds which is why we are staying chilly this morning with temps in the upper teens/low 20s. Expect a few hours of possible sunshine south of Green Bay early this afternoon before light snow moves in from the north by the late afternoon/early evening. No accumulation more than a coating, is likely. The only real concern with this will be any slippery roads heading into Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
WBAY Green Bay
US Coast Guard will close southern Green Bay waters for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 noon local time. The bay is expected to be reopened in early Spring, weather permitting. This closure...
wearegreenbay.com
Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ serving up authentic slow-cooked meats
(WFRV) – When pictures alone get your tastebuds going – you know the food is going to be good. Reggie and Amanda visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ where flavorful slow-cooked meats are made with passion in an at-home atmosphere.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Museum of the Lost’ exhibit at the Kaukauna Library
(WFRV) – What was once lost is now found… and turned into art. Jenny from the Kaukauna Library stopped by Local 5 Live with a glimpse into ‘The Museum of the Lost’. The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.
wearegreenbay.com
3 Sheeps Brewing holds fundraiser for Above and Beyond Children’s Museum after flood damage
(WFRV) – Local 5 brought you the story last month of flooding at The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. All three floors were affected after pipes burst throughout the building causing extensive damage, some exhibits beyond repair. Local 5 Live says cheers to a Sheboygan business...
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental 911 calls from smart devices in last month
There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across the country. While technology can make life easier, it’s also causing lots of undue 911 calls. Barrett Tryon explains. Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental …. There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
Fox11online.com
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wearegreenbay.com
Potawatomi Casino announces plans for upcoming sportsbook, joining Oneida as only other in state of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin. Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
