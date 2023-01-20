ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow and windy into tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It is a relatively quiet start to this work week. Mostly cloudy skies start today with a light breeze out of the west. It is those westerly winds which is why we are staying chilly this morning with temps in the upper teens/low 20s. Expect a few hours of possible sunshine south of Green Bay early this afternoon before light snow moves in from the north by the late afternoon/early evening. No accumulation more than a coating, is likely. The only real concern with this will be any slippery roads heading into Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ serving up authentic slow-cooked meats

(WFRV) – When pictures alone get your tastebuds going – you know the food is going to be good. Reggie and Amanda visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ where flavorful slow-cooked meats are made with passion in an at-home atmosphere.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Museum of the Lost’ exhibit at the Kaukauna Library

(WFRV) – What was once lost is now found… and turned into art. Jenny from the Kaukauna Library stopped by Local 5 Live with a glimpse into ‘The Museum of the Lost’. The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.
KAUKAUNA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards

Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy