The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It is a relatively quiet start to this work week. Mostly cloudy skies start today with a light breeze out of the west. It is those westerly winds which is why we are staying chilly this morning with temps in the upper teens/low 20s. Expect a few hours of possible sunshine south of Green Bay early this afternoon before light snow moves in from the north by the late afternoon/early evening. No accumulation more than a coating, is likely. The only real concern with this will be any slippery roads heading into Tuesday morning.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO