Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.

10 HOURS AGO