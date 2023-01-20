ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wshu.org

Harvard completes repatriation of Native remains from eastern Massachusetts

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts. Harvard University's Peabody Museum and Warren Anatomical Museum recently completed the legal process for repatriating the remains of 313 Native people from eastern Massachusetts to Wampanoag communities in Mashpee and Aquinnah. Harvard and other institutions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wshu.org

Connecting the dots

A lawsuit claims toxins from the Brookhaven Landfill are to blame for the death of a middle schooler. Governor Lamont wants to ban open carry in Connecticut. Lawmakers call an investigation into a firearm ad geared towards kids. And how Connecticut’s air quality is affecting the health of residents.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Open carry ban is among new gun safety proposals from Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has proposed a ban on the open carry of firearms. It’s part of a series of measures that he said would help eliminate gun violence in the state. He cited uncertainty around Connecticut's current open carry laws as a reason to place a flat ban...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Snow day in western Massachusetts welcome news for some

Some schools and businesses in western Massachusetts declared a snow day Monday. Jenny Claps was at a sledding hill in Northampton. She brought her two daughters and six other girls from her neighborhood and says the snow day was welcome news. "They loved it. Slept late. Had hot chocolate. All...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
wshu.org

New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda

Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.

