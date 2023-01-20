Read full article on original website
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
Former L.A. County official gets probation in bribery case
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced today to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return.
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice
Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide denied permanent restraining order against him
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Superior Court judge denied a request to issue a permanent restraining order against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in an ongoing dispute between him and his ex-aide Melanie McDade. As expected, Butts took the stand to deny all claims lodged against him by McDade.
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
`I Was Going to Die’: Man Describes Struggle to Disarm Monterey Park Gunman
Possible Mass Murder Suspect Found Dead in Van
911 Is A Joke: LA Police Union Says Killer Cops Did Nothing Wrong, Keenan Anderson’s Family Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The LA Police Union defended officers who tased Keenan Anderson to death, but his family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Ex-Farmers Insurance lawyer awarded $2.26M in attorneys’ fees
A former staff attorney for Farmers Insurance who accepted a reduced award of more than $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages in his employment suit against the company has been granted another $2.26 million in attorneys’ fees. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ruth A. Kwan issued her ruling...
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Family files $50 million claim over death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD Taser incident
Family attorneys said Anderson was just an unarmed man complying with police orders until he was swarmed by officers with a "warrior mentality."
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
Ten Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
