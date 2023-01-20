Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Connecticut lawmakers to introduce bill to eliminate mandatory overtime for nurses
Connecticut lawmakers will consider legislation to eliminate mandatory overtime for hospital nurses. It’s in response to union worker concerns about staffing shortages at hospitals. Senator Saud Anwar, a critical care physician and the co-chair of the Public Health Committee, said hospitals are struggling with nurse staffing in the wake...
wshu.org
Connecticut Republicans introduce bills on parental notification for abortion
Anti-abortion advocates, feeling momentum after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, have introduced a series of bills with a common goal this legislative session: requiring minors who seek abortions in Connecticut to notify their parents. At least three bills referred to the legislature’s Public Health Committee would mandate that minors...
wshu.org
Open carry ban is among new gun safety proposals from Lamont
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has proposed a ban on the open carry of firearms. It’s part of a series of measures that he said would help eliminate gun violence in the state. He cited uncertainty around Connecticut's current open carry laws as a reason to place a flat ban...
wshu.org
Harvard completes repatriation of Native remains from eastern Massachusetts
A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts. Harvard University's Peabody Museum and Warren Anatomical Museum recently completed the legal process for repatriating the remains of 313 Native people from eastern Massachusetts to Wampanoag communities in Mashpee and Aquinnah. Harvard and other institutions...
wshu.org
New Siena poll finds Gov. Hochul’s approval growing — and support for much of her agenda
Two weeks after her State of the State address, a new poll finds New Yorkers give Governor Kathy Hochul her best job approval rating ever. The Siena College Research Institute Poll of registered voters shows Hochul's job approval coming in at 56%, up 7 points from last month, with 36% disapproving. Siena’s Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s approval is up sharply from last month.
wshu.org
Snow day in western Massachusetts welcome news for some
Some schools and businesses in western Massachusetts declared a snow day Monday. Jenny Claps was at a sledding hill in Northampton. She brought her two daughters and six other girls from her neighborhood and says the snow day was welcome news. "They loved it. Slept late. Had hot chocolate. All...
wshu.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A new poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office, with the majority of New York voters backing Hochul’s 2023 goals, including making more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul’s job approval rating is at...
Comments / 0