Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in Pacoima House
A fire was burning Monday in a house in Pacoima. Firefighters were sent to the 11300 block of North Woodcock Avenue at 1:26 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were immediately reported.
mynewsla.com
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
mynewsla.com
Candlelight Vigil Planned at Monterey Park City Hall
A community candlelight vigil will be held at Monterey Park City Hall Monday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio that left 11 people dead and nine others wounded. The gathering, organized by community residents, will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
mynewsla.com
Fire Extinguished in Garage of Pacoima House
A fire burned an attached garage at a Pacoima house Monday, but there were no reports of any injuries. Crews were sent to the 11300 block of North Woodcock Avenue around 1:25 p.m. to battle the fire in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Ten Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Fallen Hiker Near Pine Cove
Firefighters rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The report of a fallen hiker was made around 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient to a ground location. No further information...
mynewsla.com
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Fire at Menifee Target Store
Firefighters battled a fire in a commercial structure in Menifee Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department announced. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the clothing department of a Target store located at 30340 Haun Rd. Firefighters contained the fire by 8:10 a.m. and there was no extension of...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Battle Fire In Perris Building
Riverside County firefighters battled an attic fire in an unoccupied building in Perris Sunday. The fire at he intersection of Fourth and D streets was reported at 9:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The building covers 2,000 square feet, the department reported.
mynewsla.com
Possible Mass Murder Suspect Found Dead in Van
A possible suspect in a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement. The mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and at least 10 hospitalized occurred late Saturday...
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
mynewsla.com
Discarded Cigarette Causes Fire in Garage of Riverside Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire in the attached garage of a home in Riverside, the Riverside Fire Department said Sunday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday at a residence located at 4072 Overland St. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage at around 1:20 p.m. Firefighters reported that...
mynewsla.com
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
Comments / 0