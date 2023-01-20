ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynewsla.com

11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought

The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. — Lancaster,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
aclufl.org

To Root Out Racism in the Criminal Legal System, We Can’t Fear Too Much Justice

Robert Ponce, Legal Fellow, ACLU Capital Punishment Project and ACLU of Southern California. Long before I joined the ACLU, I was just a skinny brown kid who grew up in the “Inland Empire” — a region of Southern California that includes 52 cities spread across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Even when I’ve moved away at different points of my life, the Inland Empire has always been a place that I’ve called home.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital

A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Ten Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in Pacoima House

A fire was burning Monday in a house in Pacoima. Firefighters were sent to the 11300 block of North Woodcock Avenue at 1:26 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were immediately reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

