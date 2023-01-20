VNA Hospice NWI’s Kibble Kitchen program makes best days possible by keeping seniors and their beloved pets together

Read full article on original website
Related
nwi.life
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earns 3-year accreditation
CROWN POINT | Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center recently earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, including medical rehabilitation. Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earned the three-year accreditation for...
nwi.life
Seven years of All About the Girls
Started in 2015, All About the Girls was created by GreatNews.Life’s Jenny Craig-Brown to spotlight strong, influential women. As we prepare to select and honor a new group of honorees, GreatNews.Life would like to highlight the events and the honorees from the past seven years. 2015 Year One: Inaugural...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 26 – 29
While the weather may try to disagree, it’s still winter in the Region, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate that fact this weekend! From ice skating in Valpo, cozy band performances in Chesterton, Crown Point, and Hobart, to La Porte’s weekend-long WinterFest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
nwi.life
Abandoned Treasures thrift store sparkles bright in downtown Winamac
Bargain hunters have a new place in downtown Winamac to rediscover, reuse, and repurpose vintage, retro and nostalgic items. The Abandoned Treasures thrift store is one of the most recent additions to the Market Street lineup. Stores such as Abandoned Treasures that invest in the community serve as a contributing...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
nwi.life
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
fox32chicago.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Naperville home
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Firefighters battled a widespread fire at a home in Naperville Friday night. The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane around 11:40 a.m. and later spread to a neighboring home. Naperville fire officials say all seven residents were safety evacuated...
Jen’s Gourmet Cakes Making Chesterton Debut Late Next Month
The bakery will serve cakes from Japan, Hawaii, France, and Italy
Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WNDU
Crews extinguish fire inside bedroom at Granger home
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews from Clay Fire Territory responded to a fire that started inside a Granger home on Friday morning. It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a bedroom that had mainly been put out by the homeowner.
southarkansassun.com
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
Comments / 0