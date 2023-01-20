ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

Lavrov blames West for no Ukraine talks, defends navy drills

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Russia was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war, but the United States and other Western nations advised Kyiv against holding talks, Moscow's top diplomat said Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

TIANJIN, China — (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jacinda Ardern makes final appearance as New Zealand leader

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Jacinda Ardern made her final public appearance as New Zealand's prime minister Tuesday, saying the thing she would miss most was the people, because they had been the “joy of the job.”. Ardern, who has been a global icon of the...
SFGate

Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as the government in Warsaw pushes its Western allies to move faster on supplying Kyiv with more military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated over sending...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar military

BANGKOK — (AP) — A human rights group and 16 people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint in Germany seeking punishment of Myanmar's generals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity they alleged were committed in that country after their 2021 government takeover and during a 2017 crackdown on Muslim Rohingya.

