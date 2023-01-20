Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers
The Detroit Red Wings are in danger of losing any realistic hope they can make a playoff run as the All-Star break approaches and will look to start a much-needed hot streak at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Wings have gone 1-3-1 since Jan. 14 and...
Albany Herald
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Albany Herald
Less than the West's best as Ducks, Coyotes meet
Trevor Zegras is playing his best hockey of the season for the Anaheim Ducks and that could spell bad news for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Tempe, Ariz. Zegras is riding an NHL career-high five-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has scored seven goals in his past eight games to give him a team-leading 17 on the season.
Albany Herald
Predators, Jets take recent surges into Central clash
The Winnipeg Jets look for their third straight victory when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. While the Jets are coming off a 5-3 win over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, the Predators won for the third time in their past four games with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Flyers looking for more energy against Kings
After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Albany Herald
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season.
Albany Herald
Slumping Golden Knights look for turnaround vs. Devils
The opener of a season-long six-game road trip Sunday afternoon appeared to provide the Vegas Golden Knights their best opportunity to regain the consistency they displayed while moving to the top of the Pacific Division. Instead, a loss to the lottery-bound Arizona Coyotes left the Golden Knights still seeking answers...
Albany Herald
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said.
Albany Herald
Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets
Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Albany Herald
William Nylander's 4-point night powers Leafs over Isles
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.
Albany Herald
Former West leader Pelicans face current No. 1 Nuggets
A little over a month ago, the New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference. Flash forward to late January and a six-week rough stretch has dropped them to fourth place, while the new No. 1 -- the surging Denver Nuggets -- are set to visit New Orleans on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Albany Herald
Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers
Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet again Tuesday amid the same old refrain: Better days are ahead. When the teams met in the first week of the season, the Clippers earned...
Albany Herald
49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Albany Herald
Streaky Knicks aim to end slide in clash with Cavaliers
In the past month, the New York Knicks are living the life of an extremely streaky team. The Knicks enjoyed the highs of a captivating eight-game winning streak along with a four-game run.
Albany Herald
Rockets top Wolves, end 13-game losing streak
Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
Albany Herald
Magic snap Celtics' 9-game winning streak in Jonathan Isaac's return
Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 home victory over the short-handed Boston Celtics on Monday night. Boston was within two points, 97-95, following a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 6:20 to...
