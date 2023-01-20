Read full article on original website
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
WOWT
3 DAY FORECAST: Windows of sunshine peek through the more prominent cloud cover
A convicted killer serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died. OPPD outage in Sarpy County caused by "critter" OPPD says a "critter getting into equipment" was responsible for about 2,500 Sarpy County customers losing power Monday. Omaha's first mass-timber office building taking shape. Updated: 56...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
WOWT
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction on Nebraska’s newest skyscraper will break ground this Wednesday. According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on its new 44-story headquarters at the west end of the Gene Leahy Mall near 14th and Farnam this Wednesday at 2 p.m. A ceremony...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
NebraskaTV
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
mitchellnow.com
Benchmark landmark values on rise
Benchmark farmland values continued to tick up in the last half of 2022, supported by high commodity prices and demand from buyers with strong liquidity. The pace of increase, however, has slowed. The steep hikes of 2020 and 2021 tapered to single digits in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota at the close of 2022. Farm Credit Services of America appraises the same 63 farms and ranches every six months to track trends in the real estate market. The six-month change in South Dakota was 9.2 percent. The one-year change was 17.3 percent. The five-year change was 34.6 percent, and the ten-year change was 51.7 percent. For pastureland, South Dakota’s six-month change was an increase of .5 percent.
klkntv.com
Snowbi-Wan Kenobi: Nebraska officials unveil winners of snowplow naming contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Plowabunga are some highlights of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest. Elementary students across the state were tasked to come up with a name for the department’s snowplows. Officials whittled down the 700 submissions to 16 winners,...
WOWT
Omaha Tennis Association fundraising to restore Koch Tennis Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new fundraising effort that could help bring the Nebraska State Tennis Championship back to Omaha. The state of conditions at the Koch Tennis Center at 124th and West Maple Road wasn’t looking good. The head of the Omaha Tennis Association told 6...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 8 a.m. Friday;...
News Channel Nebraska
Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID
Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
tsln.com
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
WOWT
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
Millions of dollars have been recommended for helping the North 24th Street corridor get an economic boost. Nebraska lawmakers introduce bill to cap insulin prices. Nebraskans are paying skyrocketing prices for the insulin they need. One state senator has introduced a bill to fight those growing costs. Fundraising underway for...
