The Breakfast Club Debates President Joe Biden's Fitness To Run In 2024

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy ruffled the feathers of some supports of President Joe Biden after they questioned his fitness to run in the next presidential election.



On Friday morning, January 20, The Breakfast Club got into a debate about Biden's mental state with special guest host Angela Rye and former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross . The conversation began when Uncle Charla asked the group if it was "ambitious" of the 46th POTUS to announce his bid for 2024. Envy agreed and asked should be tested for dementia before he decides to announce his plans to run for reelection.

"I don't think so," Cross replied. "Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?"



"I saw him talking to a ghost," Charlamagne chuckled. He's most likely referring to the time when Biden appeared to forget that Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski passed away last year when he repeatedly called her name and looked for her in the crowd during a White House press conference.



"[Biden] was talking to a ghost. He forgets a lot. There are times where he looks confused, doesn’t know where he’s walking," Casey added.



Rye and Cross continued to push back about the notion that Biden has mental issues. Later on, Cross asked if Envy and Charlamagne would prefer Trump with all of his issues over Biden. Charlamagne responded by asserting that both men were "two wings on the same bird."



President Biden, who turned 80 just a few months ago, is the oldest person to serve as POTUS in the country's history. Despite his age, Biden has previously stated that he feels fit enough to run for president again. Meanwhile, Trump, who's 76 and currently under investigation for his role in the January 6 insurrection among other things, has already announced his intentions to run again.



Watch the entire clip above and decide for yourself.

