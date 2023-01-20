These young Boys have no respect for themselves and others especially the elderly and women their disrespect towards others is what's harming Detoilet maybe when more armed citizens fight back and these neighborhood hoodlums end up dead ⚰️ these incidents may decrease
How is it this bond is 350,000 but the car jacked female that was shot and nearly killed, that car jackers bond was reduced from 1 million to 250,000, which he paid and is out free on bond. No justice, no peace.
News indicate Bentley and Pembroke. Nevertheless, our neighborhood is unsafe, even at the gas stations. These incidents must STOP, immediately. These young boys have no respect and disrespectful. l commend Our Police Department. Parents need to take control of their children.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Comments / 16