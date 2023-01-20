ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

q13fox.com

Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital. Tacoma Police say the shooting happened in the city's Stadium District on Saint Helens Ave. near the Temple Theatre. Officers were called to the report of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person

TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police searching for Nicole Shives, an at-risk missing woman

Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident. Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door. Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago

TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft

PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
WOODINVILLE, WA
ilovekent.net

One killed in 4-vehicle collision in Kent Saturday

A 4-car multi-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of Central Ave South (map below) on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 claimed one life and sent two to the hospital, Puget Sound Fire reported. Officials first tweeted about the collision at 11:18 a.m. Central Ave South was closed for a while in...
KENT, WA

