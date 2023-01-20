Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
2 men hurt in shooting in parking lot of Mount Tahoma HS in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An argument led to two men being shot in a parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School on Sunday night, according to Tacoma police. Police said two men with gunshot wounds walked into St. Claire Hospital in Lakewood at 9:30 p.m. Investigators learned the men had...
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
q13fox.com
Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital. Tacoma Police say the shooting happened in the city's Stadium District on Saint Helens Ave. near the Temple Theatre. Officers were called to the report of...
q13fox.com
Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
KOMO News
2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
q13fox.com
Family of man killed in Federal Way hit-and-run pleading for driver to turn themselves in
FEDERAL WAY - A man's family is desperate for answers after they say their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run in Federal Way. Police say they were called out to Harbor Freight Tools on Pacific Highway South Monday, January 16 around 9:26 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person lying in the lot.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police searching for Nicole Shives, an at-risk missing woman
Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident. Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door. Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs...
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
q13fox.com
Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
Kingston man sentenced for rape in Kitsap County; victim says it was ‘sorry excuse for a plea deal’
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Stephen Tyler Clayton was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal on Monday. While Clayton pled guilty to raping three women, his plea combined three rape charges into one charge of rape and one charge of assault. Clayton was sentenced to...
KING-5
Suspect in deadly downtown Seattle hammer attack was awaiting trial on felony robbery charge
The victim of the attack died from his injuries on Jan. 19. The case has been turned over to Seattle homicide detectives.
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
q13fox.com
Four show dogs stolen along with van during theft
PORTLAND - A Woodinville family is scrambling for answers after four show dogs were stolen along with their van on Saturday morning. The van was stolen in Portland from the Jantzen Beach Oxford Suites. The van, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, was left idling around 7:45 a.m. when a thief jumped into the van and took off.
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
ilovekent.net
One killed in 4-vehicle collision in Kent Saturday
A 4-car multi-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of Central Ave South (map below) on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 claimed one life and sent two to the hospital, Puget Sound Fire reported. Officials first tweeted about the collision at 11:18 a.m. Central Ave South was closed for a while in...
