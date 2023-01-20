ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Steve Perry withdraws trademarks lawsuit against ex-Journey bandmates

Steve Perry has dropped his lawsuit against his former Journey bandmates. The 73-year-old musician - who was lead singer of the rock band from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998, and co-wrote many of their hits - filed a lawsuit against Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in September, regarding the trademarks of 20 of their biggest hits and their use of them on merchandise.
Paula White Cain continues to be accused of profiting from the pain of others

Paula White Cain is no stranger to the controversy and has been called a con artist and false prophet by many in the Christian community. shocked the world when she married her third husband Jonathan Cain the keyboardist for the rock band Journey. She also made the news when her Without Walls church in Florida shut down after filing bankruptcy and she immediately became pastor of New Destiny Church after pastor Zachary Tims died.
Journey Guitarist Allegedly Charged Crazy Money To Band Credit Card

Another day and it’s another lawsuit between Journey bandmates Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The band’s keyboardist and guitar player have been at odds with one another for some time over finances, politics and seemingly everything else. Schon first filed suit that he wasn’t granted access to Journey’s...
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”

Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

MIAMI (AP) - Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued Boca Raton-based Celsius Holdings Inc. in Broward County court in May 2021, claiming that the company had violated the conditions of an endorsement deal. "Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who...
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month

Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
