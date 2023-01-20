ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wlip.com

Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Triple shooting in Milwaukee: One dead, another seriously injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Sherman Boulevard and Hope Avenue. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene, a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another woman, 23, is in stable condition. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; Accused admits, 'did not have a driver's license'

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened at Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The accused is Dejaun Johnson – and he faces a single charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

DoorDash driver shot at, man pleads no contest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of firing a shotgun at a Washington County delivery driver pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 20. John Norman, 33, pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. Norman is due back in court for sentencing on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Man arrested after police chase, crash

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Saturday ended in a crash near West Hampton Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said officers saw person driving recklessly on the 2000 block of West Center Street at about 5:20 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine man, 26, charged in the shooting of two Racine police officers

A Racine man accused of shooting two police officers there early Wednesday is now facing a dozen criminal charges. Daniel E. Suarez, 26, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting at four Racine police officers. Suarez made his first court appearance remotely from the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy