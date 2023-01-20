ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Barny
3d ago

This is not a problem for euphoric ideologies being pushed by the rich and politically powerful. It is easy to give away money to illegal aliens and paying reparations to special interest groups, but for tax paying citizens no answers., except pay your taxes. With the climate change hoax they plan to get more of the citizens money with the carbon footprint tax cash cow. Yippee!!!

Hollis Cottingham
3d ago

ya'll don't get it it takes diesel fule to run those free green generators at all those charging stations and the lithium battery discharge is worse then fuel look it up and the stick mines for lithium will kill everything

Mark Goodall
2d ago

absolutely not but this is what happens when you get a one-sided decision to force other people to curtail and bow down just had decision nothing like taking our right to make a decision away in this country you know they should have phased it in and they could have and they didn't they're trying to shove it all down our throat the power garage can't handle it and neither can the nation so congratulations you got EVS on the table but you're not going to be running them very much because you have a hell of time keeping them charged and forget long trips

Silicon Valley

Here’s why your gas bills are so much higher right now

None of us lives in Hearst Castle. Yet my natural gas bill shot from $44 to nearly $300 in the span of two months. Kay Kearney’s is projected to hit $368 in January — more than three times what she paid this time last year. And Burl Estes is staring down a $397 tab for having the audacity to keep warm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills

With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

As California Pins Climate Hopes on Transit, Ridership Falters

California utopians, including those holding public office, envision a state that by 2045 will have achieved zero net emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The largest source of those emissions is transportation – the cars, trucks, buses, airplanes and railroad engines that carry Californians, the goods they need to live and the inputs and outputs of the state’s $3.4 trillion economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Transit Ridership Falters, Posing ‘Fiscal Cliff’ for Some Agencies

California utopians, including those holding public office, envision a state that by 2045 will have achieved zero net emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The largest source of those emissions is transportation — the cars, trucks, buses, airplanes and railroad engines that carry Californians, the goods they need to live and the inputs and outputs of the state’s $3.4 trillion economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom budget would cut some money for flood protection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold after Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed cutting their funding to help cover a $22.5 billion budget deficit — a decision disappointing environmental advocates as weeks of powerful storms have caused widespread flooding that damaged homes and washed away roads.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Housing Shortage Triggers Cycle of Despair

Everyone in California knows, or should know, that the state has an immense shortage of housing that persists despite efforts by its politicians to jump-start construction. State officials say we need to build 180,00 new units of housing each year to meet demand, even though the state’s population has been slowly declining of late. At best, California is building about half of that number, adjusted for losses to old age, fires and other calamities, and construction seems to be slowing due to sharp increases in interest rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes

What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear

For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

SF could lead the way on public power for California

The SF Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing today on the failures of PG&E—and set in motion what could be a valuable process for moving toward public power. The speakers at the hearing were clear and direct: As Antonio Diaz, organizational director at PODER, told the panel, “PG&E is a failed utility.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE

