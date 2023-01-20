Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
wxxv25.com
Armed robbery suspect leads law enforcement on three-county chase
A suspect in a Hancock County armed robbery led law enforcement on a chase that crossed county lines before it ended in St. Martin. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies got a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child
A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
WDAM-TV
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
utv44.com
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
Mississippi man sentenced for attempting to kidnap ex-wife, stand-off with deputies
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020. Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th […]
wxxv25.com
Vancleave man convicted on domestic violence charges
A Vancleave man was convicted of multiple domestic violence offenses after trying to kidnap his ex-wife. Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McInrath said 43-year-old Darrell Ray Morris was convicted Friday of aggravated stalking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense. He...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Police: Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 19. Hattiesburg police said Joseph Taylor, 27, tried to steal a catalytic converter off a truck in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 42. Police said he ran […]
wxxv25.com
Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case
Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
WLOX
Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff make arrest in Friday afternoon shooting
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 1:00pm on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie. Deputies arrived to find a adult male who had been shot once in the abdomen laying in the front yard. The victim’s father was the reported shooter and was taken into custody by deputies on the scene without incident.
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color
Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
mageenews.com
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of...
WLOX
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
