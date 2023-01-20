Read full article on original website
Avon Lake vs. Rocky River girls basketball: Ava Patti’s clutch play in fourth quarter lifts Pirates
When shots aren’t falling, one star on the court can be the difference between winning and losing. To quote Rocky River coach Jamie Pfahl, Pirates guard Ava Patti is “cold-blooded.” On Jan. 23, she hit the big shots when needed for the Pirates to come away with a 32-31 win over Avon Lake.
Avon Lake boys basketball: Shoremen show composure in season-defining stretch
With their backs against the wall, the Shoremen found a way to win. The resiliency of this veteran group showed once again after blowing a 12-point lead against Avon on Jan. 20, hanging on to beat their rivals for the second time this season, 50-49. Avon’s gym was going crazy...
High school girls basketball: Midview, Olmsted Falls entertain possibility for round three in postseason
The 2022-23 girls basketball regular season comes down to the home stretch. Olmsted Falls and Midview are considered two of the top teams in Ohio according to the state poll on Jan. 16. The Bulldogs got the best of Midview, 63-43, on Jan. 21 in a battle for first place...
