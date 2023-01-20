I like to think that I am fairly savvy when it comes to online scams. I know not to click on weird links or give out my personal information, and that people can call and impersonate my bank. I also work for an organisation that is extremely proactive when it comes to cybersecurity. And I’ve even worked for a bank, so if you’d asked me two weeks ago, I would have said that I know what to look for.

44 MINUTES AGO