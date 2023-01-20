Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Roanoke organization supports moms after birth and beyond
ROANOKE, Va. – An organization by moms, for moms. Kim Butterfield is the director of community outreach for Huddle Up Moms in Roanoke. She said there’s a gap in support after a child is born. “When you first give birth to a child you see doctors a lot,...
LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed for Second Year in a Row
SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools considering cell phone policy
LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is asking for input on cell phones in the classroom. AHPS officials said they have been discussing the idea of a policy regarding cell phones at school since last December. The board is asking for feedback from AHPS staff and parents...
WSLS
How new technology helps to keep Boones Mill officers safe
BOONES MILL, Va. – New technology is helping to address safety concerns for law enforcement in Boones Mill, but it’s also led to a surprising number of suspended licenses. Boones Mill Police can now easily scan license plates and ID’s thanks to new computers in their patrol cars.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
Experts share advice after mass layoffs in some fields
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR)– Economists say an increase in layoffs and closures throughout the nation may be partially tied to attempts to cool down inflation. Gerald Prante, an economist from the University of Lynchburg says the best thing people can do is prepare and be aware. “There’s some economic uncertainty on the horizon, so you know […]
Blue Ridge Muse
It is not always cheaper to live and shop in Floyd County
Do you buy groceries at Food Lion? If so, double-check the receipt. They could be cheating you. In response to reader concerns, I have been keeping tabs on whether Floyd’s Food Lion finds ways to charge more than a sale price listed with a product. In mouse cases where we have found a difference, a clerk or manager has refunded any overpayment.
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21
(WSET) — In case you missed it, here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21. Additional suspects charged after 4 injured in Timbers Apartments shooting. Four people were shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, with two people suffering serious wounds and two more injured. The shooting...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
Former credit union CEO in Virginia allegedly took $12,000 for ‘personal purchases’
The former CEO of a credit union with branches in Roanoke and Salem pleaded guilty in federal court after she allegedly used credit union funds for personal purchases totaling thousands.
WSLS
Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT
ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?. No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change. Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances...
WSLS
Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Brides from all over the Commonwealth flocked to the Berglund Center Sunday for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. The show is in its 15th year, hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. The show featured dozens of vendors so couples could learn about their services. The idea is...
thecarrollnews.com
Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022
Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
Comments / 0