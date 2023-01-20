Read full article on original website
Benton County woman faces drug charges after search of her home near Warsaw
A Benton County woman faces felony charges after a search warrant is served at her home near Warsaw. Jada Gedminas, 46, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a home on Fairview Drive on the...
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in attempts to smuggle items into jail
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports an increasing number of inmates attempting to smuggle items into the jail. Jailers say one inmate recently hid a gun on himself while in the jail’s booking area. Another inmate attempted to sneak in drugs by hiding them in a body cavity.
Laclede Sheriff’s Office Says Scammers Are At It Again
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s department. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says a person is calling Laclede County residents and threatening to put them in jail if they don’t pay them for a fine with gift cards or an app.
Stoutland Man Arrested In Stolen Pickup Truck
A 33 year old Stoutland man was arrested on Wednesday evening after a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy recognized the pickup truck he was driving on State Road H as one that had been reported stolen. After confirming the license plate number he attempted to pull the truck over but...
K9 alerts Texas County deputy to methamphetamine & Fentanyl in Houston man's vehicle
A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.
Police investigating weekend shooting in Osage Beach; no arrests made
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have not made any arrests on a Friday shooting in Osage Beach. Investigators are following up on leads given to them. “We’ve gotten multiple stories, from the time that the call came out to even today, trying to cipher through all that information and figure out who’s involved in how they’re involved,” said Lt. Michael O’Day with Osage Beach Police Department.
SGF man, 18, charged with felony robbery after NYE theft of alcohol, cigarettes
Braxton Eugene Vanthournout, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 18 and formally charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary.
Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
Aurora-Marionville police officer delivers baby
A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday...
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County
Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m.
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning's commute.
UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
