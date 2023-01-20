Read full article on original website
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KLTV
Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
KLTV
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the wreck on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, both of The Woodlands, were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose...
messenger-news.com
Anderson County Views
Elkhart High School held a blood drive partnering with Carter Blood Care of Tyler, Jan. 17. Here students fill out information to make sure they are able to donate their blood. Carter Blood Care Phlebotomist Rachel Bartholomew prepares Elkhart High School Junior Jordyn Luman before she donates blood at Elkhart...
This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!
When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
Fire at Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler started underneath deep fryer, officials say
TYLER, Texas — An early Monday morning fire at the Sonic on S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler started underneath a deep fryer in the kitchen, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said. Officials said CBS19 the fire stared in the kitchen in a grease entrapment. The location will be closed until further notice due to the interior damage from the smoke and fire.
ktbb.com
Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils mural at local park
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.
KLTV
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
KLTV
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
Former Texas shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
messenger-news.com
Grapeland ISD Begins Search for Superintendent, Seeks Public Input for Four-Day Week
GRAPELAND – Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) has officially begun the search for a new superintendent after Don Jackson’s recent announcement he will be retiring sometime after the end of the current school year. The Messenger was able to speak with Jackson as he traveled to Palestine for...
