Palestine, TX

KLTV

Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count

TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the wreck on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, both of The Woodlands, were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose...
CORRIGAN, TX
messenger-news.com

Anderson County Views

Elkhart High School held a blood drive partnering with Carter Blood Care of Tyler, Jan. 17. Here students fill out information to make sure they are able to donate their blood. Carter Blood Care Phlebotomist Rachel Bartholomew prepares Elkhart High School Junior Jordyn Luman before she donates blood at Elkhart...
ELKHART, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!

When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
CHANDLER, TX
ktbb.com

Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils mural at local park

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
TYLER, TX

