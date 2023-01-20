Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals head coach, players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals' postseason tradition of sharing victory game balls continued Sunday night. Started by head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus was one of two bars to get a game ball.
WLWT 5
Bengals fans brave the weather to root on their team
A weighty snowfall pounded the early morning commute, leaving drivers like John Gallagher stalled and spinning. “I just got back from driving on the roads, and it wasn’t a very good idea. It wasn’t very smart to go get some coffee this morning.”. From slips to slides, the...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den
While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
WLWT 5
Looking for tickets to AFC Championship game? Here's where to look
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, clinching a spot in the AFC championship game for the second straight season. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals got the ball first and scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. The Bengals are...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium for Divisional round matchup between Bengals and Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is in Highmark Stadium for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Bengals players react to divisional round win on social media
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, clinching a spot in the AFC championship game for the second straight season. Once again, the only thing standing between the Bengals and a Super Bowl appearance is the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, in the AFC title game.
WLWT 5
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid provides Mahomes injury update Monday
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media Monday following the team's Divisional victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team punching its ticket to a fifth-straight AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead did come at a cost, a healthy Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain...
WLWT 5
LIVE: Bengals Zac Taylor speaks as team looks ahead to AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, clinching a spot in the AFC championship game for the second straight season. Watch the press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
WLWT 5
Bengals Zac Taylor on DC Lou Anramo: 'He'd be a great head coach'
The Cincinnati Bengals have once again punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game, facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row. The Bengals shut down Josh Allen and Buffalo’s dynamic offense in a 27-10 win. The Bills were only 4 for 12 on third downs, went three-and-out three times and managed just a field goal in the second half.
WLWT 5
Bengals winning playoff run is paydirt for local businesses
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are not only extending their winning season, they’re extending the earning season for some local businesses. At Everything Bagels in Eastgate, it’s everything Bengals. They’ve come up with a bagel that’s black and orange, but they’re getting the green. People have been buying...
WLWT 5
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak
CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Museum Center offering free admission this week to celebrate Bengals
The Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission this week in celebration of the Bengals' big win against the Buffalo Bills!. Initially, the CMC was offering a promo for $1 off for every point the Bengals won by. A 17-point victory essentially made the tickets free for everyone. Free admission...
