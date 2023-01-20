The Cincinnati Bengals have once again punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game, facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row. The Bengals shut down Josh Allen and Buffalo’s dynamic offense in a 27-10 win. The Bills were only 4 for 12 on third downs, went three-and-out three times and managed just a field goal in the second half.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO