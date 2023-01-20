ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

whvoradio.com

More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
wpsdlocal6.com

Sheriff's office warns of scam caller pretending to be Graves County Sheriff's Office sergeant

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam caller who has been impersonating a law enforcement officer. People in Graves County have reported receiving phone calls from someone apparently using the phone number 270-220-6086, the sheriff's office says. The caller claims to be Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and tells the intended victim that they have failed to appear in court for a subpoena and there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person not to go to the sheriff's office, instead instructing them to buy a prepaid credit card and give him the card number to have the warrant "taken care of," the sheriff's office says.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Man Charged With Assaulting Deputies And Resisting Arrest

An Eddyville man was charged with assaulting deputies and resisting arrest after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a disturbance early Sunday morning. Sheriff Brent White says Deputies David Carroll and Joe Witherspoon responded to a residence on Linden Avenue in Eddyville shortly before 1:00 a.m. where an investigation determined 42-year old Aaron Andrews was intoxicated and had reportedly assaulted a female.
EDDYVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police arrested man with warrant and said they found methamphetamine in his pocket. Eric Durfee, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street on Saturday, January 21. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Caldwell County animal abuse case

Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death

SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall Strong, 5 years later

Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide

SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Investigation into fugitive leads to three meth trafficking arrests and one assault arrest, sheriff's office says

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of check scam

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam alert. County residents are getting hit with a check scam. The If you receive any type of check in the mail which you weren’t expecting, and the sender is requesting you cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them, you can rest assured that it’s a scam. If you cash the check, within a couple of days the check will be found to be fraud and all the full amount of the check will be charged back to your bank account.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Princeton Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges

A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to over 8 years and 9 months in prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced fro violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
PRINCETON, KY

