GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam caller who has been impersonating a law enforcement officer. People in Graves County have reported receiving phone calls from someone apparently using the phone number 270-220-6086, the sheriff's office says. The caller claims to be Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and tells the intended victim that they have failed to appear in court for a subpoena and there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person not to go to the sheriff's office, instead instructing them to buy a prepaid credit card and give him the card number to have the warrant "taken care of," the sheriff's office says.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO