Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office warns of scam caller pretending to be Graves County Sheriff's Office sergeant
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam caller who has been impersonating a law enforcement officer. People in Graves County have reported receiving phone calls from someone apparently using the phone number 270-220-6086, the sheriff's office says. The caller claims to be Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and tells the intended victim that they have failed to appear in court for a subpoena and there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person not to go to the sheriff's office, instead instructing them to buy a prepaid credit card and give him the card number to have the warrant "taken care of," the sheriff's office says.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
KFVS12
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Man Charged With Assaulting Deputies And Resisting Arrest
An Eddyville man was charged with assaulting deputies and resisting arrest after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a disturbance early Sunday morning. Sheriff Brent White says Deputies David Carroll and Joe Witherspoon responded to a residence on Linden Avenue in Eddyville shortly before 1:00 a.m. where an investigation determined 42-year old Aaron Andrews was intoxicated and had reportedly assaulted a female.
KFVS12
Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics, police say
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police arrested man with warrant and said they found methamphetamine in his pocket. Eric Durfee, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street on Saturday, January 21. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell County animal abuse case
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall Strong, 5 years later
Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide
SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Investigation into fugitive leads to three meth trafficking arrests and one assault arrest, sheriff's office says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
kbsi23.com
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of check scam
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam alert. County residents are getting hit with a check scam. The If you receive any type of check in the mail which you weren’t expecting, and the sender is requesting you cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them, you can rest assured that it’s a scam. If you cash the check, within a couple of days the check will be found to be fraud and all the full amount of the check will be charged back to your bank account.
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
KFVS12
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting. Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to over 8 years and 9 months in prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced fro violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Comments / 0