Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
1 hospitalized following Pembroke Pines crash leading to road closures
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday, but the street has since been reopened. Officials said the driver was speeding and was...
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized
A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
Traffic alert: Downtown Fort Lauderdale tunnel closes for construction
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in downtown Fort Lauderdale closed for construction on Monday and is set to reopen on Friday afternoon, according to The Florida Department of Transportation. The closure also includes a section of Federal Highway from Southeast Second to Seventh streets, so...
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel closes until Friday; drivers advised to seek alternate routes
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale tunnel that leads to the city’s downtown area is closed for construction until Friday. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, located on Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh Street, is shut down. All traffic is being detoured to alternate routes. Drivers...
3 adults, 7 children hurt during SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
Passenger injured after Uber driver involved in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after an Uber driver was involved in a wrong-way crash that left one passenger injured in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway exit ramp near Southwest 40th Street and Bird Road. Police...
Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass
An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said. According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
South Florida man walks down aisle after recovering from diving accident that paralyzed him
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man says the power of love helped him overcome an accident that nearly took his life. After a diving accident and a long recovery, there is now finally the wedding. Now, the married couple said, they are ready to face anything life...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
