Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Traffic alert in Broward: Flamingo Road closes after crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Monday morning crash caused authorities to close Broward County’s Flamingo Road near Washington Street. This turned University Drive and Hiatus Road into alternate routes in Pembroke Pines. For more traffic delays, visit the live radar on this page. This is a developing story.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized

A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
CBS Miami

3 adults, 7 children hurt during SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
onscene.tv

Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said.    According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

