CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Uriah. Uriah, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, cannot wait to be lying in a heap at your feet, as he loves to be your best buddy hanging out by your side. A sensitive boy who appreciates personal space and understands leash protocol, Uriah loves his grooming time and is the best therapy and companion dog. Uriah’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO