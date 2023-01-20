Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, the largest indoor beer festival in the south, is happening at the Von Braun Center. Everyone from casual...
WHNT-TV
Decatur-Morgan EMS Response Times in Question
The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023)
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are...
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
WHNT-TV
Killen Home a Total Loss After Fire
A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal sees Archeological Excavation
An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. Huntsville area nonprofits work together to help …. One of the goals of the...
WHNT-TV
Lawmakers Give Legislative Update
Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23,...
Kitchen fire displaces two adults, three dogs in Huntsville
Responders on the scene said HFR received a call reporting a kitchen fire on Sandy Hollow Drive. They were able to confirm that four units arrived on the scene and put the fire out quickly.
WAAY-TV
Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility
Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security...
256today.com
Up on the roof: Igloos in the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE — Once all the presents are unwrapped, the last of the leftovers have been polished off, and the endless boxes of lights and ornaments are safely stowed away, the holidays can seem like a thing of the distant past. But just because December has come and gone, that...
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
WHNT-TV
New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool
One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium Construction Update
Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City Football Club is working on setting up shop at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium …. Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City...
Permits issued for $5.4 million in Old Monrovia construction projects
The Cottages of Old Monrovia community is expanding. The city of Huntsville issued 32 permits for the second phase of the development in the last two weeks totaling $5.4 million. Thirty permits were issued last week. Three other projects issued permits last week in the Huntsville area, two commercial and...
Pet of the Week: Uriah
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Uriah. Uriah, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, cannot wait to be lying in a heap at your feet, as he loves to be your best buddy hanging out by your side. A sensitive boy who appreciates personal space and understands leash protocol, Uriah loves his grooming time and is the best therapy and companion dog. Uriah’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
Geraldine man secretly donated to pharmacy to pay for others’ medicine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Dekalb County community is carrying on the legacy of a Geraldine man, who locals say lived unselfishly until his passing. For almost a decade, Hody Childress covered the cost of other people’s medication at the local pharmacy and kept it a secret. Now, the...
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
Comments / 0