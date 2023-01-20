ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NORMAN, OK
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over

Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury

There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss

Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now

Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

