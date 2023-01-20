Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet
Former NFL coach turned Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy has found himself the subject of quite a bit of criticism this week. Dungy responded to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist that advocated for the placement of menstrual products in all bathrooms. His tweet, which has ...
Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over
Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93
The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
Comments / 1