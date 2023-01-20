Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.

