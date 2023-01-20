Gov. Scott presents $8.4B budget; his “most significant”

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his inaugural address, Thursday, January 5, 2023, to a joint assembly of the Vermont General Assembly in Montpelier, Vt., after being sworn in to his fourth term as governor. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott proposed an $8.4 billion state budget to the Legislature on Friday, calling it the biggest, most significant and complex spending plan he has presented as governor — and crafted “to make the most of the historic resources available to us.”

The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget is an 8.1% increase in base appropriations over this year’s budget and makes investments in housing, child care subsidies, climate-related initiatives, Vermont State Colleges, mental health and more.

“We’ve seen incredible revenue growth over the last two years because the economy has been supercharged by the sheer volume of federal funds,” Scott told lawmakers. “But we know that’s only temporary. So, it’s critical we act now to close the distance between regions and families.”

Scott suggested that the most valuable thing the state can do with this year’s surplus is to ensure that it gets all the federal money available to it over the next few years for projects such as infrastructure, road and water quality — which require a state match. His spending plan would invest $150 million to access those federal funds.

“The bottom line is, there are many projects that have been on the books for decades, and we’ve been handed the opportunity to move them forward, now,” he said.

Mental health

Scott also proposed $17 million in tax relief, including completely removing the tax on military pensions.

In terms of housing, Scott has proposed allocating about $20 million to the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which improves existing buildings, and adding another $26 million in one-time money this year for general assistance housing to address homelessness. His proposed budget also puts $10 million into the Healthy Homes program to ensure residents of mainly mobile home parks have clean drinking water and functional wastewater systems, he said. It would also address housing for middle-income residents by dedicating $20 million to start a revolving fund for low-interest loans to build more rental units for that part of the population.

The least expensive part of Scott’s housing investment is perhaps the most important: $500,00 to help municipalities update zoning laws, he said.

“As I said two weeks ago, if we want to see these investments turn into actual homes at the speed and quantity we need, we must make regulatory reform a priority,” he said.

To address emissions reductions, Scott’s budget would invest $5 million for a Clean Heat Homes initiative to weatherize homes, put in clean heat systems and make electrical updates. That investment is on top of the $8.5 million U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy secured, Scott said. It also dedicates $900,000 to the state climate office to develop a comprehensive plan.

As for child care, Scott has proposed dedicating $56 million more, which would amount to $120 million annually, to expand access to child care and afterschool programs. He said he would do that through revenue growth and not a new tax.

“We can expand our child care subsidy to cover families at 400% of the federal poverty level, giving thousands more kids the early care and learning they need,” he said.

Scott also has proposed investments in mental health resources by expanding the number of available mental health beds for youth and starting a psychiatric urgent care center in the Northeast Kingdom.

As far as workforce training, Scott said the state needs to remove the stigma of trades training and education. “These are great careers, that present endless possibilities for smart, talented, and hardworking kids,” he said.

His budget would allocate $10 million to start a two-year pilot to reduce Community College of Vermont tuition by half for programs in fields such as child care, education, engineering and accounting that are need of workers. He also would allocate $9 million to the Vermont State Colleges as one-time bridge funding and $10 million for transitional infrastructure, he said.

Scott also said the state needs to do its part to welcome more refugees, immigrants and new Americans, with compassion and courage and so Vermont “can lead the way.”

“There’s nothing more American than this, and the fact is, we need them,” Scott said. ”We need their diversity and culture, their ingenuity and labor, their hope and optimism.”