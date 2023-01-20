Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
Times-Union Newspaper
Florence A. Horn
Florence A. Horn, 105, Warsaw, died at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1917, in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County, to Lellah Golden Wiseman Quine and Clarence P. Quine. On April 3, 1937, she married Owen D. Horn; he died Oct. 26, 1989. Florence’s life will...
WNDU
Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
Times-Union Newspaper
2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
Times-Union Newspaper
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died unexpectedly from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash, to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan....
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff Requests Purchase of New Vehicles
Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel approached the Marshall County Commissioners last week to request the purchase of new vehicles. He commented that he requested quotes from Auto Park and Oliver Ford for 2023 purchases. He said he received quotes from Oliver Ford, but not from Auto Park. He asked that...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
Times-Union Newspaper
WPD Receives 2 Grants For Rescue Dive Equipment
Two grants awarded to the Warsaw Police Department will be used to help streamline rescue dive equipment between three departments. Police Chief Scott Whitaker reminded the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday that on Oct. 21 the WPD requested permission from the board to apply for two grants, one from the K21 Health Foundation and the other from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
