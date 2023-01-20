ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
Potato Conference Starts Tuesday In the Tri-Cities

The 2023 Washington & Oregon Potato Conference gets underway Tuesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in the Tri-Cities. Tressa Radach Newton with the Washington state Potato Commission said one of the newest features that they are most excited about, is not a new feature. She said they’re bringing back their keynote speaker Wednesday during lunch, featuring Howard Goldstein.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire

Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Four Injured In Crash Near Warden

Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. The crash took...
Drunk Suspect Fires Off Rounds near Riverfront Hotel in Richland

Richland Police have specifically not said what prompted the man to fire off the gun, but alcohol is suspected as a motivator. Man arrested after firing multiple rounds in Richland. Richland Police apprehended a male suspect (whose name was not released) Saturday night after calls came in about gunfire. Officers...
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Did Space Heater Trigger Kennewick Garage Fire?

After a brief but teasing brush of warmer weather, with temps pushing over 50, a cold snap has returned, bringing with it increased residential fire danger. Space heater believed to be the cause of Kennewick garage fire. Kennewick City Fire Chief Chad Michael reported on Monday, the 23rd, garage fire...
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
