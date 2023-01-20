Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
MMAmania.com
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
MMAmania.com
Video! Jiri Prochazka sends UFC 283’s Jamahal Hill intense message: ‘I’m coming!’
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill sends message to Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283: ‘Y’all need to understand how I’m coming’
Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch Liam Smith obliterate Chris Eubank Jr. with fourth-round TKO
Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
MMAmania.com
Despite backlash, ‘busted up’ Lauren Murphy thanks corner for not tossing towel during UFC 283 beatdown
UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was brutalized by fellow 125-pound veteran Jessica Andrade as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which took place last weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Murphy lost a lopsided decision with scores of 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 results, live streaming ‘Prelims’ play-by-play updates | Teixeira vs. Hill
The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for a number of weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch every UFC 283 ‘Embedded’ episode ahead of ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’
It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill meet for the vacant 205-pound title. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 283 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Brazil later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) to stage UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title fight pitting former champion, Glover Teixeira, against red-hot contender, Jamahal Hill.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284
After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 4 ends early due to busted eye | UFC 283
Brandon Moreno sealed the deal on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, winning back his undisputed UFC flyweight title with a third-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Both flyweights took...
MMAmania.com
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith start time, fight card details TODAY on DAZN PPV
A clash of English boxers will go down later today (Sat., Jan. 21. 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KO) makes his return to the ring against former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO). This is...
MMAmania.com
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
MMAmania.com
Video: Sean Strickland challenges ‘fraud’ from D.U.S.T to $200K fight in the desert
Sean Strickland is coming off a dominant decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 earlier this month, but the middleweight contender may now have his hands full with self-defense instructor Dale Brown from those hilarious Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) videos. Strickland connected with Brown earlier this week...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 results: Jamahal Hill batters bloodied Glover Teixeira, becomes Light Heavyweight champion
Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former champion had his moments, but mostly, Hill battered the longtime veteran. Hill was quick with his early straight...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Chris Eubank Jr. suffers gnarly eye injury in TKO loss to Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. walked away with one of the worst eye injuries in recent boxing memory earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) following his fourth-round TKO loss to Liam Smith live on DAZN from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr., who had never been finished entering Saturday’s fight...
MMAmania.com
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
