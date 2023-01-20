The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!

2 DAYS AGO