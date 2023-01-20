ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video! Jiri Prochazka sends UFC 283’s Jamahal Hill intense message: ‘I’m coming!’

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
Knockout! Watch Liam Smith obliterate Chris Eubank Jr. with fourth-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
UFC 283 results, live streaming ‘Prelims’ play-by-play updates | Teixeira vs. Hill

The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout

The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for a number of weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
How to stream UFC 283 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Brazil later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) to stage UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title fight pitting former champion, Glover Teixeira, against red-hot contender, Jamahal Hill.
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284

After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
Pic: Chris Eubank Jr. suffers gnarly eye injury in TKO loss to Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. walked away with one of the worst eye injuries in recent boxing memory earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) following his fourth-round TKO loss to Liam Smith live on DAZN from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr., who had never been finished entering Saturday’s fight...

