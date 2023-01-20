ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas ( KETK ) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas.

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people.

During the search, police seized over five pounds of marijuana, six firearms and “a large amount of money,” police said.

The suspects involved were arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail on narcotic related charges.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Mount Pleasant Police Department SWAT Team and Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division during the search warrant and investigation.

Comments / 4

Jordan Wyatt
2d ago

"A large amount of money" in each of the cops pockets with a bonus for the captain! Sounds shady to me. Weird how you can possess the same thing one state over on every side of Texas... and even in Texas if it's Delta 8... but are treated like a criminal because of a slight difference in molecular structure. What a shame. That's really the only I don't like about Texas. Keeping medicine from those that need it most.

Reply
3
 

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

