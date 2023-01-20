Read full article on original website
55 customers without power near central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
Coroner: Chino Hills man killed in off-highway motorcycle crash in Johannesburg
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in an off-highway motorcycle crash in Johannesburg Saturday afternoon. The man was identified as 19-year-old Ethan Parra of Chino Hills. According to the report, the crash happened on January 21, 2023 at around 2:50...
Names of officers involved in deadly southeast Bakersfield crash released
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the names of the officers involved in the deadly vehicle crash on January 19th, 2023. The crash happened on Muller Road and South Vineland Drive, killing the driver of a Honda, identified as 31-year-old Mario Lares. The two officers and...
Victim in Monterey Park mass shooting was a long time Kern resident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I had called her phone and sensed something might have happened” said Dr. Leung, “Finally, the son called me and said that she was gunned down.”. Dr. Leung, Elder of Ying On Association and Chairman of Confucius Church of Bakersfield told us...
City offering low-cost dog vaccination clinic at Beach Park on Feb. 4
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Division is hosting their first low-cost drive through dog vaccination clinic of the year on Saturday, February 4 at Beach Park. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic provide access to the community for...
Doctor and nurse shortage in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — There's a doctor and nurse shortage in California, but especially in Kern County. Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, says there's approximately less than one primary care doctor for every 2,000 people in Kern County. "It's a growing problem, it's something that we...
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Police search for armed robbery suspect at Olive Drive Chevron
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect from last month at a Chevron gas station on Olive Drive. The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022 around 9:12 p.m. when a man entered the Chevron store, located at 5201 Olive Drive, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. He ran from the store after he got the money, said officials.
Kern County sees small decrease in unemployment rate; but still higher than state average
BAKERSFIELD, California — The county's jobless numbers are well above the state average. Data the EDD released in January, shows how the local unemployment rate sat at 6.7 percent December 2022. This is a big difference compared to the state's 4.1 percent average. Local economists say they have an...
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
Police searching for man with dementia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
BPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl, last seen on Real Road
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Rosalia Salazar was last seen on January 19, 2023, at around 10:30 a.m., in the 500 block of Real Road, near Saunders Park. Salazar is considered at...
LA man pleads guilty to conspiracy, intent to distribute 372 pounds of meth in Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Monday for attempting to sell 372 pounds of methamphetamine in Kern County in 2019, stated the U.S. Department of Justice. Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 26, of Paramount, Calif. pleaded guilty for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute...
BPD searching for man accused of steal $1,000 worth of products at Ulta Beauty
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing $1,000 worth of products at Ulta Beauty. Police said on January 3rd, 2023, the suspect entered the Ulta Beauty, located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, picked out $1,000...
Bakersfield man sentenced to 7 years for conspiracy to distribute drugs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 27-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Rivas, Jr. worked with Juan Pina, 24 to commit the felonies. According to court documents, between June...
BPD: Teen arrested after allegedly making a middle school shooting threat
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly made school shooting threats. BPD said they received a report of threats of a planned school shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The threat indicated the shooting was going...
Need help filing your taxes? CAPKs Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program may help
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — With tax season fully underway, with it comes news changes. While filing for taxes can be dreadful, the folks at the Community Action Partnership of Kern are looking to help tax filers ahead of tax season. The Community Action Partnership of Kern offers free services...
