BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect from last month at a Chevron gas station on Olive Drive. The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022 around 9:12 p.m. when a man entered the Chevron store, located at 5201 Olive Drive, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. He ran from the store after he got the money, said officials.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO