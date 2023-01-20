ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Bakersfield Now

55 customers without power near central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Names of officers involved in deadly southeast Bakersfield crash released

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the names of the officers involved in the deadly vehicle crash on January 19th, 2023. The crash happened on Muller Road and South Vineland Drive, killing the driver of a Honda, identified as 31-year-old Mario Lares. The two officers and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

City offering low-cost dog vaccination clinic at Beach Park on Feb. 4

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Division is hosting their first low-cost drive through dog vaccination clinic of the year on Saturday, February 4 at Beach Park. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic provide access to the community for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Doctor and nurse shortage in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — There's a doctor and nurse shortage in California, but especially in Kern County. Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, says there's approximately less than one primary care doctor for every 2,000 people in Kern County. "It's a growing problem, it's something that we...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police search for armed robbery suspect at Olive Drive Chevron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect from last month at a Chevron gas station on Olive Drive. The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022 around 9:12 p.m. when a man entered the Chevron store, located at 5201 Olive Drive, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. He ran from the store after he got the money, said officials.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for man with dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl, last seen on Real Road

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Rosalia Salazar was last seen on January 19, 2023, at around 10:30 a.m., in the 500 block of Real Road, near Saunders Park. Salazar is considered at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man sentenced to 7 years for conspiracy to distribute drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 27-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Rivas, Jr. worked with Juan Pina, 24 to commit the felonies. According to court documents, between June...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Teen arrested after allegedly making a middle school shooting threat

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly made school shooting threats. BPD said they received a report of threats of a planned school shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The threat indicated the shooting was going...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

