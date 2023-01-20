FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured last week.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition. Their identities have not been released, but police confirm they attended Paschal High School.On Saturday, Fort Worth police arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, who they believe knew the victims from school.Reed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center where he faces one aggravated assault charge and one murder charge. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the incident started as a verbal altercation, but then turned into a physical altercation that tragically led to a shooting. The Fort Worth Police Department says Reed is one of two people arrested in connection to the shooting, and that they're searching for a third person at this time.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 817-392-4330.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO