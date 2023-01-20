Read full article on original website
WCHS Select Theatre Places First in State
The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state-qualifying troupes. The group also was awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the Thespian Honor Portfolio, according...
Grace College School Of Business VITA Program To Provide Free ‘Curbside’ Tax Returns
WINONA LAKE — The Grace College School of Business prepares for its 14th year of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The program, sponsored by United Way of Kosciusko County and the Gordon Institute of Enterprise Development at Grace College, provides free tax preparation to elderly, disabled and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. This year, the school will conduct the returns “curbside.” Participants can pull up to the lower level parking lot of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center (MOCC), 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake, Feb. 6 through March 30.
WCHS Art Students Receive 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards
At the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards, Warsaw Community High School art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at the national level in New York, according...
Florence A. Horn
Florence A. Horn, 105, Warsaw, died at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1917, in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County, to Lellah Golden Wiseman Quine and Clarence P. Quine. On April 3, 1937, she married Owen D. Horn; he died Oct. 26, 1989. Florence’s life will...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
Over $160,000 Recently Awarded To 20 Local Organizations, Agencies
More than $160,000 was awarded to 20 local organizations and agencies in the most recent Community Fund grant cycle. Living in Transition Effectively (LITE), based in Milford, was among the grantees, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. “We prepare individuals to re-enter society, including recovery...
Manchester Teams Compete In Science Olympiad
NORTH MANCHESTER - The 2023 Manchester University Science Olympiad Invitational Saturday in North Manchester drew about 300 students, coaches and parents from all over Indiana to attend the day of science competition. Students participated in more than 30 events and competitions, with activities that included codebreaking, identifying rocks and minerals...
Judith E. Swick
MENTONE – Judith E. Swick, 82, of rural Burket, passed surrounded by her family at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her residence. Judy was born on June 17, 1940, in Warsaw, to the late Victor and H. Ellen Graves Cook. She was married on Dec. 22, 1962, in Burket, to Frank L. Swick; he survives.
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died unexpectedly from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash, to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan....
Public Occurrences 1.24.23
• 1:55 p.m. Sunday - Intersection of U.S. 30 and East Old 30, Warsaw. Two-car collision. Drivers: Tracey Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster; Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago. Injuries: Tse complained of elbow/lower arm pain; passengers in Tse’s vehicle, Emily A. Allison, 25, Rockford, Ill., and Danielle Kramer, 28, Velvedeer, Ill., both complained of pain to the entire body. Damage: $10,000-$25,000. Warsaw Police Department investigated.
Fort Wayne Community Schools moves up start time for high schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials announced Monday start times for high schools will be moved to 7:20 a.m. and school will conclude at 2:25 p.m., which is nearly identical to the current schedule for FWCS middle schools.
Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
Parkview Physician Leadership Expands; Dusman Overseeing Healthcare Delivery
FORT WAYNE – Dr. Ray Dusman is now serving in a newly expanded leadership role at Parkview Health. As president of physician and clinical enterprise, Dusman provides executive oversight of all healthcare delivery. This now includes administrative and physician leadership within Parkview’s hospitals, service lines and institutes. He also continues to lead safety and quality, physician enterprise (via Parkview Physicians Group) and graduate medical education.
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. […]
JoAnn ‘Jo’ Adkins
JoAnn “Jo” Adkins, 70, Warsaw, died at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility. She was born March 9, 1952, in Martin, Ky., to Verlie Evans Hall and Henry Preston Hall. On Nov. 20, 1971, she married Ralph Adkins. Jo’s life will be...
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, 92, formerly of Syracuse, died at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
