ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Everyone's Giving Joe Burrow A 2-Word Nickname Today

Joe Burrow has a new nickname. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is leading his team to a halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to his brilliant play in the middle of a snowstorm, NFL fans have a new two-word nickname for him. Snow Burrow. It's pretty corny, but hey, it ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major Georgia news

The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration

Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Order Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear now

The ‘Big Game’ is right around the corner. So now is the perfect time to order some Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear. Check it out. Well, we still don’t know what the matchup in the Super Bowl will be. But there’s plenty we do know. Like when. Where. The halftime show. Oh, and that Fanatics has a ton of Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear available.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy