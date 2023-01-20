Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Everyone's Giving Joe Burrow A 2-Word Nickname Today
Joe Burrow has a new nickname. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is leading his team to a halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to his brilliant play in the middle of a snowstorm, NFL fans have a new two-word nickname for him. Snow Burrow. It's pretty corny, but hey, it ...
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Meet David Sanders, The No. 1 Player In America
Offensive tackle David Sanders is the best player in the 2025 class. The Tennessee Volunteers and every other major program are in heavy pursuit.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Before Kickoff
"Good luck nine." That's the pregame message Joe Burrow received from his longtime girlfriend prior to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Cincinnati is already leading Buffalo, 7-0, early in the first half on ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Lakers finally make a trade, fleecing the Wizards in the process
Over two years ago the Washington Wizards pulled off a brilliant trade (for them) with the Los Angeles Lakers, convincing the team to trade legitimate NBA assets for Russell Westbrook. The trade was criticized heavily at the time for the Lake Show and quickly became obvious that it was a fleece.
atozsports.com
Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to major Georgia news
The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
"I’m gonna live to regret this" - Jerry Reinsdorf disrespected Michael Jordan over $30 million deal extension
The Bulls owner really let MJ know how he felt about the deal.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars
The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration
Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Look: Video Of Chiefs Fans Before Today's Game Going Viral
The atmosphere for this Saturday's playoff game between the Chiefs and Jaguars should be sensational. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, some Chiefs fans have been lining up to tailgate since 9 p.m. on Friday. Wolfe captured a video of fans lining up outside of Arrowhead Stadium ...
Order Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear now
The ‘Big Game’ is right around the corner. So now is the perfect time to order some Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear. Check it out. Well, we still don’t know what the matchup in the Super Bowl will be. But there’s plenty we do know. Like when. Where. The halftime show. Oh, and that Fanatics has a ton of Super Bowl 57 shirts, memorabilia and gear available.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0