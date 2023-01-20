Bills fans show support for team by buying local

The Buffalo Bills success continues, and local customers are showing their support by shopping at one local sports retailer.

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play this weekend at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, and local Bills fans are preparing by purchasing merchandise from Sports Obsession, a local sporting goods store.

The owner of the shop says in the weeks following Damar Hamlin’s injury, sports fans have been interested in purchasing the player’s jersey.

He said each day dozens of customers are calling looking to purchase Bills jerseys.

“I expect huge sales of the Bills if they can get past the Bengals and have their first home championship game in fifteen years or more, so that’ll be huge for people stopping in here to by jerseys to wear to the game. The home game’s huge for us, even though we’re an hour and a half away, it does make a huge difference having that home game,” said Brian Bowers, owner of Sports Obsession.

Bowers said 2022 jersey sales were higher than sales in 2021, but that supply chain issues in 2021 played a factor.

