'Duuuval!': The Jaguars hype video we needed just dropped

Lockers have been emptied out, physicals completed and players, coaches and staff have officially made their way to the exits as the Jaguars conclude their season. In just a calendar year, Jacksonville went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of four teams remaining in the AFC, falling short of continuing their run after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. ...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO