Big Sky, MT

etxview.com

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Montana State researchers, collaborators launch projects to help combat stress for farmers and ranchers

BOZEMAN—Survey results have shown Montana State University researchers that farmers and ranchers throughout Montana and the West experience, on average, a medium level of stress, which could impact their sleep, physical health, mental health and/or relationships, according to Michelle Grocke, health and wellness specialist with MSU Extension and assistant professor in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok

BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Has This Unique Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Closed Down?

This restaurant was one spot that I would constantly recommend to friends and family if they were in town. I hope this isn't the end. Bozeman is a city where changes are consistent, whether it deals with housing, businesses, or people. This is especially true when it's regarding Downtown Bozeman. That's why I hope this isn't the case with this restaurant.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately

One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Fire destroys Bozeman home

MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State adds Pac-12 transfer, 4-star recruit Lonyatta Alexander Jr.

BOZEMAN — Lonyatta Alexander Jr. hasn’t found a permanent home in his young college football career. He believes Bozeman will end his nomadic ways. Alexander, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver, committed to Montana State on Jan. 13. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Washington state native transferred from the University of Washington one year after leaving fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State squeaks past rival Montana in offensive shootout

MISSOULA — Behind the efforts of Darius Brown II and RaeQuan Battle's double-figure performances that combined for more than half of Montana State's points, the Bobcats squeaked past rival Montana with a three-point victory, 67-64. It was MSU's first win in Missoula since 2010. Brown led Montana State (13-8,...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?

Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

2 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department officials say two people were killed in a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Friday morning. Multiple first responders were called in after receiving reports of a semi off the interstate around 3:20 a.m. Officials say the victims had to be...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bozeman PD report two people were killed in a semi-truck crash Friday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks. Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported. Officers worked with...
BOZEMAN, MT

