etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
explorebigsky.com
Montana State researchers, collaborators launch projects to help combat stress for farmers and ranchers
BOZEMAN—Survey results have shown Montana State University researchers that farmers and ranchers throughout Montana and the West experience, on average, a medium level of stress, which could impact their sleep, physical health, mental health and/or relationships, according to Michelle Grocke, health and wellness specialist with MSU Extension and assistant professor in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Resident reacts to Bozeman Health's drafting land use plan for Highland Glen
A popular recreational spot called Highland Glen may be turned into a commercial area in the future according to Bozeman Health’s draft land plan.
Local group looks to incorporate Big Sky
Some citizens like Jamie Roberts, who have lived here for decades, think a change like this would be good.
Loved Bozeman Businesses Might Be Getting ‘Review Bombed’ By Nasty Rivals
It's a good thing most people know not to trust every online review you read about a local business. Recently, there have been some elaborate, yet oddly non-specific, extremely negative reviews for some reputable Bozeman area restaurants. These are the kind of businesses that have been around for a very...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
Has This Unique Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Closed Down?
This restaurant was one spot that I would constantly recommend to friends and family if they were in town. I hope this isn't the end. Bozeman is a city where changes are consistent, whether it deals with housing, businesses, or people. This is especially true when it's regarding Downtown Bozeman. That's why I hope this isn't the case with this restaurant.
This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately
One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
NBCMontana
Fire destroys Bozeman home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
3 Most Popular Ways To Get Up To Date Montana Road Conditions
Winter arrived here in Montana a couple of months ago. Although spoiled by a few warmer days earlier in the season, we also saw some of the coldest days of the year as well. Snowfall has been a bit light so far this year, but we still have lots of time to get those record inches in the book.
406mtsports.com
Montana State adds Pac-12 transfer, 4-star recruit Lonyatta Alexander Jr.
BOZEMAN — Lonyatta Alexander Jr. hasn’t found a permanent home in his young college football career. He believes Bozeman will end his nomadic ways. Alexander, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver, committed to Montana State on Jan. 13. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Washington state native transferred from the University of Washington one year after leaving fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State.
montanasports.com
Montana State squeaks past rival Montana in offensive shootout
MISSOULA — Behind the efforts of Darius Brown II and RaeQuan Battle's double-figure performances that combined for more than half of Montana State's points, the Bobcats squeaked past rival Montana with a three-point victory, 67-64. It was MSU's first win in Missoula since 2010. Brown led Montana State (13-8,...
Popular Belgrade restaurant back open following fire in 2021
For 14 long months, Center Ice Cafe sat closed and dark while the Belgrade Community anxiously waited for it to reopen again.
Investigation continues into cause of mobile home fire in Bozeman
Three people in a mobile home were able to get out of the house safely Sunday morning. It is unknown what caused the fire, and the investigation is on going.
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?
Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
NBCMontana
2 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department officials say two people were killed in a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Friday morning. Multiple first responders were called in after receiving reports of a semi off the interstate around 3:20 a.m. Officials say the victims had to be...
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman PD report two people were killed in a semi-truck crash Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks. Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported. Officers worked with...
