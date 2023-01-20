Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
Could the Cubs Send Madrigal Back to White Sox in Trade?
A new conjecture from an MLB insider suggests that a trade between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox involving Nick Madrigal could be a fit.
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
Yardbarker
Grifol shares White Sox’ plans for their right field situation
Right field continues to remain up in the air for the White Sox, but the team’s manager has offered his early thoughts on the situation. During his Saturday interview on 670 The Score’s “Inside the Clubhouse,” Pedro Grifol said highly touted prospect Oscar Colas will have the chance to become the team’s everyday right fielder.
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
A look at our prediction for the Chicago Cubs record in 2023.
NBC Chicago
White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
"I’m gonna live to regret this" - Jerry Reinsdorf disrespected Michael Jordan over $30 million deal extension
The Bulls owner really let MJ know how he felt about the deal.
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
bvmsports.com
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery
Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery Just when was this? By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 21, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs.…
Trey Mancini Planning to Move Around With Chicago Cubs
Trey Mancini planning to move around field with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. For Mancini, the playing part was the key...
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Yardbarker
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy. The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team's three-peat from 1991 to 1993. Grant...
Cubs Ownership and Front Office Kept Their Word
The Chicago Cubs ownership and front office kept their word when it came to spending money and adding players.
Cubs, Jordan Holloway Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs signed right-hander Jordan Holloway to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, MLBTR has learned. Holloway was limited to just 2 2/3 major league innings with the Marlins last season — and he also logged only 23 2/3 innings in the minors — because of a fractured bone spur in his pitching elbow that was ultimately repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in September. The 26-year-old has flashed a powerful arsenal when healthy, and the expectation is that he will be 100 percent when he arrives at Cubs camp in Arizona next month.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal
The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
Bears Add Returner on Reserve/Future Contract
Joe Reed figures to compete with Velus Jones Jr. and Trestan Ebner for return reps entering 2023.
