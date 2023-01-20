ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Grifol shares White Sox’ plans for their right field situation

Right field continues to remain up in the air for the White Sox, but the team’s manager has offered his early thoughts on the situation. During his Saturday interview on 670 The Score’s “Inside the Clubhouse,” Pedro Grifol said highly touted prospect Oscar Colas will have the chance to become the team’s everyday right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training

Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK STATE
bvmsports.com

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery

Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery Just when was this? By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 21, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs.…
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Trey Mancini Planning to Move Around With Chicago Cubs

Trey Mancini planning to move around field with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. For Mancini, the playing part was the key...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Jordan Holloway Agree To Minor League Deal

The Cubs signed right-hander Jordan Holloway to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, MLBTR has learned. Holloway was limited to just 2 2/3 major league innings with the Marlins last season — and he also logged only 23 2/3 innings in the minors — because of a fractured bone spur in his pitching elbow that was ultimately repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in September. The 26-year-old has flashed a powerful arsenal when healthy, and the expectation is that he will be 100 percent when he arrives at Cubs camp in Arizona next month.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal

The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
CHICAGO, IL
